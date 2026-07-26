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Newcastle keeping tabs on Braga goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek

Newcastle keeping tabs on Braga goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek
Newcastle keeping tabs on Braga goalkeeper Lukas HornicekČTK / Lebeda Pavel

Newcastle are reportedly keeping tabs on Braga and Czech Republic goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek.

Despite being from the Czech Republic, Hornicek, 24, has spent his entire professional career at Portuguese side Braga.

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Last season was his first as their first-choice goalkeeper, keeping 12 clean sheets and conceding 33 goals in his 33 Liga Portugal games.

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle are keeping tabs on the shot stopper, although they are yet to make an approach.

Hornicek has a €30 million release clause in his Braga contract with several Premier League clubs interested.

Newly promoted Hull City have already been turned down and Hornicek has now emerged as a target for Newcastle, who want to add another ‘keeper following the arrival of Ewen Jaouen from Reims.

It's understood that Porto and Sporting are also monitoring his situation, but any move would depend on either Diogo Costa or Rui Silva leaving.

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Liga PortugalLukas HornicekBragaNewcastle UtdPremier LeagueFootball transfers