New Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle has provided an update on Anthony Elanga after he had to be stretchered off in the 2-1 friendly win over Valencia on Saturday (August 8).

Just ahead of half time, Elanga, 24, was forced off with what appeared to be a serious injury following a horror tackle from Valencia’s Jose Gaya.

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Gaya was shown a straight red card as the two sets of players squared off against each other, with a visibly distressed Elanga needing a stretcher.

Newcastle went on to come back from a goal down and win the game 2-1 thanks to a brace from striker Yoane Wissa.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Jaissle provided a positive update on the severity of Elanga’s injury.

"It was a shocking challenge, that’s right. I was in fear, definitely,” he said.

“But now I’m more relaxed because the medical department are almost showing green lights that it’s nothing serious. We are blessed. Hopefully, he can be back in the next week.”