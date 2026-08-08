Newcastle winger Anthony Elanga had to be stretchered off in the pre-season friendly against Valencia on Saturday (August 8).

Just ahead of half time, Elanga, 24, was forced off with what appeared to be a serious injury following a horror tackle from Valencia’s Jose Gaya.

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Gaya received a red card for the challenge, and the visibly distressed Newcastle winger had to be stretchered off.

The game against Valencia marked Elanga’s second of Newcastle’s pre-season having arrived late last month following Sweden’s participation in the World Cup.

It is also new manager Matthias Jaissle first game since take charge from Eddie Howe, who made the shock decision to step down from his post.