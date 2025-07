Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is a step away from joining Leeds United.

TalkSPORT says Newcastle have accepted an offer from Leeds for the homespun midfielder.

Advertisement Advertisement

Longstaff is set to move to Elland Road for an initial fee of £12m plus bonuses.

Leeds had a previous offer of £10m rejected by the Magpies.

Longstaff is set to leave St James' Park having made 214 appearances for his hometown club.