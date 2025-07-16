Tribal Football
Newcastle table first bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ekitike

Newcastle United have made a first offer for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

The France U21 international is a top target for Newcastle this summer, having already brought in Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest to the tune of £55m.

The Toon have now offered £70m for Ekitike, but Eintracht Frankfurt have rejected the proposal, says the Daily Mail.

It's suggested SGE rate their young striker closer to £86m.

Ekitike only moved to Frankfurt a year ago from PSG for £14m and has a deal to 2029.

Newcastle's record deal stands at £63m, which was paid to Real Sociedad for Alexander Isak in 2022.

