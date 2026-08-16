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Nashville SC beat Inter Miami in MLS as Lionel Messi misses penalty and is carded

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami suffer defeat in MLS.
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami suffer defeat in MLS.CARLY MACKLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Lionel Messi missed yet another penalty and was booked as Inter Miami suffered a 4-1 loss at Nashville on Saturday in a top-of-the-table MLS clash.

England's Sam Surridge and Germany's Hany Mukhtar scored second-half goals for the hosts in a showdown between the Major League Soccer overall leaders.

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Argentina and Miami captain Messi was denied from the penalty spot in the first half and issued a yellow card in the 59th minute but also assisted Inter's lone goal.

Messi struck both posts in second-half stoppage time.

Nashville leads MLS with 43 points and a record of 13-4-2 while Inter Miami are second on 38 points.

Nashville had already knocked Miami out of this year's CONCACAF Champions Cup in the round of 16.

Defending MLS champion Miami, which had been a league-best 8-1-1 on the road, saw a seven-match undefeated MLS run snapped as Nashville remained unbeaten at home in the MLS campaign.

Honduran defender Andy Najar scored with a header in the 17th minute to give Nashville a 1-0 lead.

Miami had a chance to equalize with a Messi penalty kick in the 23rd minute but Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake saved his weak effort.

Messi's record from the penalty spot is poor by his sky-high standards, including missing twice at the World Cup.

The visitors netted the equalizer three minutes into first-half stoppage time when Venezuelan Telasco Segovia blasted in a right-footed shot off an assist by Messi.

Mukhtar, the 2022 MLS Most Valuable Player, put Nashville back in front in the 49th minute.

Surridge gave Nashville a 3-1 lead and Mukhtar added his second in the 63rd for extra insurance as the hosts pulled away.

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