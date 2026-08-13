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Messi makes Inter Miami return in Leagues Cup loss to Mexican side Leon

Messi looks on during Leagues Cup matchup against Club Leon
Messi looks on during Leagues Cup matchup against Club LeonLynne Sladky / CTK / AP

Lionel Messi made an emotional return Wednesday following his father's death and hints at retirement, but it wasn't enough for his Inter Miami side who were knocked out of the Leagues Cup in a 3-2 loss to Mexico's Leon.

The Miami captain flew back to Florida from Argentina on Tuesday night after attending his father's funeral and came on at half-time to a massive ovation.

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The Argentina captain, 39, attended the funeral of his father, Jorge, on Sunday. Jorge, who was his son's agent, died last week at the age of 68.

On Wednesday morning, Messi posted an emotional tribute to his father on social media, admitting that he wasn't sure he wanted to continue playing football.

"I don't know what I'll do without you, I don't know how to go on," Messi wrote. "I just played football, and now I have serious doubts about continuing to do so for much longer."

Miami led 1-0, but two goals from Colombian Daniel Arcila fueled Leon's come-from-behind victory, which made them the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament between MLS and Liga MX clubs.

Messi had made himself available to coach Guillermo Hoyos for Miami's do-or-die attempt to advance in the Leagues Cup.

They were without Messi when they lost a second group stage match against Monterrey and needed a victory to have any hope of moving on.

It's the first time Miami have been knocked out in the opening phase since the tournament's expansion in 2023.

Miami won it all that year with Messi, shortly after he arrived at the Florida franchise alongside Spaniards Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Miami reached the 2025 final but were thrashed 3-0 by the Seattle Sounders - a match marked by a brawl after the final whistle, which led to Luis Suarez being suspended for the entire tournament.

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Leagues CupInter MiamiLionel MessiMonterreyJordi AlbaSergio BusquetsSeattle SoundersLuis Suarez

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