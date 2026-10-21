Ex-Norwich City star Pukki to retire from football in 2027

Finland's all-time record goal scorer and second-highest appearance maker Teemu Pukki has announced his retirement from football at the end of the current Veikkausliiga season.

The 36-year-old, who ended his international career a year ago after 133 caps and 43 goals, can add another four appearances to his illustrious career before HJK finish their league campaign next month.

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Pukki rejoined HJK in early 2025, 14 years after first departing the Helsinki club for a European journey that took him to Schalke, Celtic, Brondby and Norwich City, before heading to North America for 18 months as a Minnesota United player.

He began his playing career two decades ago with KTP before moving to Sevilla while still a teenager. Spending the majority of his time with the reserve team, Sevilla Atletico, Pukki made one appearance in LaLiga for the first team in 2009 before heading back to Finland for his first HJK spell.

A league title winner in Scotland, a cup winner in Denmark and a Premier League player of the month, Pukki still has the chance to add more silverware, as HJK sit second in the Veikkausliiga, only a point behind Inter Turku with 12 points still to play for. He won the Finnish league twice in his first stint in Helsinki.

On the international scene, Pukki was part of the only Finland team to date to reach a major tournament, playing in UEFA EURO 2020, delayed a year by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As things stand, Pukki's final match is scheduled to be at home to AC Oulu on 9th November. The veteran has scored 10 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions in 2026.