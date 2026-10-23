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Brondby get revenge agains Randers for heavy home defeat

Brondby players celebrate their win Randers
Brondby players celebrate their win RandersCredit: Dennis Jacobsen / Gonzales Photo / Profimedia

After their disappointing defeat in Odense last weekend, Brondby got back to winning ways on Friday night with a convincing 3-1 win in Randers. At the same time, Thomas Norregaard's outfit got revenge for their heavy 0-3 home defeat against Randers on 6 September.

After a period of largely disappointing results, Brondby secured an encouraging victory in the Superliga on Friday evening.

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Aside from a 5-2 victory over Lyngby, Brondby has endured a difficult spell since the opening five rounds of the season. Despite Friday’s win, the team currently sit in fifth place.

One of their toughest setbacks came in their previous encounter with Randers, who won 3-0 at Brondby Stadion. Consequently, the visitors from Copenhagen were eager for revenge in Friday’s clash in Jutland.

That hunger was partially satisfied after 15 minutes of play. Brondby’s Olti Hyseni received the ball inside the penalty area and was pushed in the back by Randers defender Sabil Hansen. Mads Frokjaer stepped up to the spot and put the visitors ahead.

Shortly before the break, things became particularly tense in the Brondby penalty area as the ball bounced around close to the visitors' goal.

Randers - Brondby - Momentum
Randers - Brondby - MomentumFlashscore

Brondby’s Raphael Canut challenged for the ball against Randers’ Axel Henriksson; the two collided, and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Mike Themsen equalized from the resulting penalty kick.

Brondby continued to create major chances after the break, and after an hour of play, the visitors managed to take the lead once again.

Jacob Ambaek pounced on a rebound from Randers goalkeeper Paul Izzo—who really should have held onto the ball—and the Brondby forward slotted it into the net with ease.

Just four minutes later, Brondby struck again as Marcus Younis was put clean through and calmly played the ball on to Frokjaer, who scored his second goal of the match.

Consequently, Randers has not won in the Superliga since their 3-0 victory over Brondby in their previous encounter. They currently sit in ninth place in the league.

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SuperligaBrondbyRanders FCMads Frokjaer-JensenLyngbyRaphael CanutAxel HenrikssonOlti HyseniJacob AmbaekMarcus YounisPaul Izzo

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