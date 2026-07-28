Napoli step up interest in Chelsea’s Benoit Badiashile

Napoli have reportedly identified Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile as a potential target during the summer transfer window, with the Italian champions considering a move for the French centre-back.

According to Foot Mercato, Badiashile could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge if a suitable offer arrives, with the Blues reportedly valuing the 25-year-old at around €30m.

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The defender is not expected to feature prominently in Xabi Alonso’s plans for the upcoming season, potentially opening the door for a departure.

Napoli are said to be working behind the scenes on a possible deal, while Real Sociedad are also monitoring the situation, although with less urgency.

Badiashile joined Chelsea from Monaco for €38m in January 2023 but has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.