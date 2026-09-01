Napoli announce Scott McTominay ruled out for month with heart issue & set for surgery

Napoli midfielder Scott ⁠McTominay will be sidelined for a month ‌due to a minor ‌heart issue that ‌will require surgery, ‌the Italian Serie A ‌club said on Tuesday.

Former Manchester United ‌player McTominay has developed ⁠a "mild, ‌benign arrhythmia," a condition ​that causes irregular heartbeat, the Serie ​A side said in a statement.

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"Scott McTominay ⁠is ​due to undergo corrective ablation surgery (PFA) in the coming days. ‌The player will be available again after the international break," Napoli added.

The 29-year-old is set to miss Scotland's four Nations League group ‌matches, two against Slovenia ​and one each ‌against Switzerland and North Macedonia, scheduled between September 26 and October 6.