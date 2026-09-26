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Mosimane starts South Africa reign with win over Guinea

Ime Okon was on target for South Africa
Ime Okon was on target for South AfricaREUTERS/Eloisa Sanchez

Ime Okon and Samukele Kabini were the unlikely goalscorers as South Africa claimed what could prove to be a crucial 2-1 home win over Guinea in their opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifier at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

In a group that also contains co-hosts Kenya and Eritrea, there is just one qualification spot available for the 24-team finals, and Guinea look to be Bafana Bafana’s most likely challengers.

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That makes this victory an important one for Bafana and a positive start to his third stint in charge for returning coach Pitso Mosimane.

It was not a perfect performance, but Bafana created more than enough chances to win by a greater margin, though Guinea had their moments too.

Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams had to make a smart save from Aliou Balde’s powerful angled drive in the first real opening for either side, but South Africa should have taken the lead in the ninth minute.

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Guinea lost the ball while trying to play out from the back, and Relebohile Mofokeng picked up possession on the edge of the box. With only goalkeeper Soumaila Sylla to beat, he put his effort narrowly wide.

The home side did take the lead their pressure deserved on the half-hour mark when a cross from deep was headed back across goal by Okon. The ball struck teammate Yaya Sithole and fell kindly for the Hannover 96 centre-back, who blasted his shot in off the near post.

It was Okon’s second international goal on his 13th appearance, having also netted against Zimbabwe at the 2025 COSAFA Cup in Bloemfontein.

Aubrey Modiba’s free-kick was saved by Sylla, while Thapelo Maseko saw his angled shot drift wide.

At the other end, Serhou Guirassy fired narrowly wide with a free-kick that had Williams well beaten, but the hosts deservedly led 1-0 at the break.

South Africa missed several half-chances before Guinea equalised.

Guirassy’s free-kick struck the wall, and the ball fell to Seydouba Cisse, who turned and fired past Williams with ease. There is no Video

Assistant Referee in the qualifiers, and replays suggested Cisse may have been in an offside position, although they were inconclusive.

The home side regained the lead in the 77th minute with a well-worked goal.

Yanela Mbuthuma played Kabini in behind the Guinea defence, and the left-back, who had come on for the injured Modiba, coolly placed the ball into the back of the net.

 

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Africa Cup of NationsGuineaSouth AfricaEritreaKenyaIme OkonSamukele Kabini

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