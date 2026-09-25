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Egypt held to goalless draw by Angola in AFCON opener
Egypt held to goalless draw by Angola in AFCON openerAA/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia

Egypt began their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a goalless draw against Angola in Cairo on Friday.

Hossam Hassan’s side struggled to break down a disciplined Angola defence and had a first-half goal ruled out for offside. 

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Mostafa Ziko found the net in the 22nd minute, but referee Peter Waweru disallowed the effort.

Mahmoud Saber also missed an earlier opportunity, firing wide after being set up by Emam Ashour. 

Angola threatened through Mabululu, while goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir made an important save before the break.

Egypt continued to dominate possession after half-time but could not find a breakthrough as Angola held firm.

The result extends Egypt’s unbeaten record against Angola. The Pharaohs will next face South Sudan in Juba on Monday in their second qualifier before a friendly against South Africa on October 4.

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Africa Cup of NationsHossam HassanAngolaEgyptSouth AfricaSouth Sudan

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