Mosimane backed by Katza to bring new ideas to South Africa

Former Bafana Bafana defender Ricardo Katza believes Pitso Mosimane is returning to the South African national team at the right time, armed with greater international experience and the tactical knowledge to take the side forward.

Mosimane is set to take charge of the side in what will be a third spell with the team when they face Guinea in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea in Orlando on Saturday.

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Katza was Mosimane’s captain in his first game in charge of Bafana Bafana, a 0-0 draw with Lesotho in 2006 when the latter filled in for seven matches ahead of the arrival of Brazilian Carlos Alberto Parreira.

Katza also played under him at SuperSport United, giving him first-hand knowledge of the coach’s methods and relentless work ethic.

As Mosimane begins his third spell with the national team, Katza believes the experience he has gained coaching around the world will be invaluable.

“I think this is the right time for Pitso to take over again,” Katza tells Flashscore. “It is something he has wanted, and having gone around the world and gained so much coaching experience, he has seen and achieved enough to be ready for the job.

“He will come with his own ideas and methods, but I think Hugo Broos has left him a good foundation. One of the positive things is that we are now selecting players who are actually playing regularly for their clubs, rather than sitting on the bench.”

Katza, who won 20 caps for South Africa and is now Head of Sport at Bryanston-based King’s College, says Mosimane’s attention to detail and commitment to improving players have been defining characteristics throughout his coaching career.

“One thing Pitso is very good at is looking after his players and making sure they are in a good space off the field. At the same time, he is technically and tactically very sound. He watches a lot of football and is always looking for ways to improve his players.

“The only issue might be a few nerves going into his first game back as head coach, but he has more than enough experience. I have seen first-hand how hard he works. Pitso is an incredibly hard worker, and I think that is what sets him apart.”

Katza says Mosimane changed his understanding of the game when he joined SuperSport United from Hellenic, where the emphasis had been on a more direct style of football.

“When I arrived at SuperSport United, I came from a team where we were used to kicking the ball long. I remember my first training session with Pitso. I kicked the ball upfield, and he immediately told me, ‘No, we play out from the back.’

“As I grew into the SuperSport team, I began to understand his philosophy. There is a time to play out from the back and a time to go long. That is what I like about Pitso. If you look at the teams he has coached, they can do both.

“He knows exactly what he is doing tactically, and having coached around the world, I think he has improved even further.”

Katza also believes Mosimane’s return comes at a time when South Africa have a growing pool of players gaining valuable experience overseas, something he feels will be important if Bafana are to compete consistently against the continent’s leading nations.

He believes the number of locally based players in South Africa’s World Cup squad highlighted the need to develop more footballers capable of establishing themselves in foreign leagues.

“What is encouraging now is that we have players like Relebohile Mofokeng and Shandre Campbell playing overseas. They are getting regular football and gaining valuable experience.

“When you look at many of the national teams we face, around 75% of their players are based outside their own countries. That international experience is important.

“We need to look at our players overseas, but not just those who are sitting on the bench. We want players who are competing week in and week out. Bringing those players into the national team will add a great deal of experience and help us compete at a higher level.”