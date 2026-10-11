Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Real Madrid edge Villarreal as Vinicius sees red for hair pull

Giroud reflects on his mixed MLS move: The United States is not a football country...

Carrick urges Man Utd to raise standards after Spurs stalemate

Eberl questions Neuer's judgment after Augsburg howler

Most read on Flashscore News

Cristiano Ronaldo provisionally suspended from Portugal team for leaving camp

Football Tracker: Marseille snap losing streak, Juventus and Valencia earn draws away

Antonsen overcomes former World No. 2 in titanic battle to reach Arctic Open final

Third seed Shelton dumped out of Shanghai Masters by Gea as Zverev marches on

Morocco's Zabiri matches Lamine Yamal and Mbappe

Yassir Zabiri celebrates his goal against Valencia
Yassir Zabiri celebrates his goal against ValenciaJUAN MANUEL SERRANO ARCE / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

He is the breakout forward of the opening stage of the season. Few expected much from him, but he has become Racing's attacking reference point on their return to the top flight.

Yassir Zabiri (21) is the talk of Santander. Against Valencia, he levelled the score at El Sardinero after receiving a pass from Iñigo Vicente and firing a powerful strike into the back of the net.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With Sunday's goal, the Moroccan, who made his senior international debut during the last international break, has now scored seven goals this season. That is the same tally as global football stars such as Lamine Yamal, Mbappé and Sergio Camello. Only Raphinha, with 12 goals, is ahead of him in the Pichichi race.

Golden Boot at the Under-20 World Cup

Zabiri is a personal project of Chema Aragón, having joined the Cantabrian capital on loan from Rennes. His performances have far exceeded expectations, although he was the top scorer at the Under-20 World Cup, which Morocco won.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
LaLigaRacing SantanderYassir Zabiri

Related Articles

Valencia climb off bottom after thrilling Racing Santander draw

Three penalties and huge chances: Barcelona's incredible record-breaking xG display

Raphinha nets hat-trick as Barcelona decimate Racing Santander