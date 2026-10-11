Morocco's Zabiri matches Lamine Yamal and Mbappe

He is the breakout forward of the opening stage of the season. Few expected much from him, but he has become Racing's attacking reference point on their return to the top flight.

Yassir Zabiri (21) is the talk of Santander. Against Valencia, he levelled the score at El Sardinero after receiving a pass from Iñigo Vicente and firing a powerful strike into the back of the net.

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With Sunday's goal, the Moroccan, who made his senior international debut during the last international break, has now scored seven goals this season. That is the same tally as global football stars such as Lamine Yamal, Mbappé and Sergio Camello. Only Raphinha, with 12 goals, is ahead of him in the Pichichi race.

Golden Boot at the Under-20 World Cup

Zabiri is a personal project of Chema Aragón, having joined the Cantabrian capital on loan from Rennes. His performances have far exceeded expectations, although he was the top scorer at the Under-20 World Cup, which Morocco won.