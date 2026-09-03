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Monaco’s Lienard joins Cercle Brugge on season-long loan

Monaco’s Lienard joins Cercle Brugge on season-long loan
Monaco’s Lienard joins Cercle Brugge on season-long loanMarcin Bulanda / Newspix.pl / Profimedia

AS Monaco goalkeeper Yann Lienard has joined Belgian side Cercle Brugge on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old France U20 international has made just one professional appearance for Monaco since progressing through the club’s academy. 

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With his route to regular first-team football currently blocked, a temporary move was considered the best option to aid his development.

Lukas Hradecky remains Monaco’s undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, while Philipp Kohn provides experienced cover as the club’s second option.

Monaco had indicated at the start of the summer that they were exploring opportunities for Lienard to gain regular playing time. 

Cercle Brugge emerged as the solution, with the Belgian club serving as Monaco’s partner side under owner Dmitry Rybolovlev.

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