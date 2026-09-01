Monaco and Chelsea continue to battle over £50m-rated Camara

Chelsea had their initial bid for Lamine Camara rejected but have become convinced he has the ideal traits to provide a spark in their midfield.

We have been reporting how Camara was clearly identified as an option to replace Enzo Fernandez one month ago, and internally they have been working on a plan to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

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They have also been tracking Manu Kone from Roma into deadline day, but sources say that Camara is the player that recruitment staff are most excited about in terms of his age, profile and potential.

The Blues have been pondering an improvement on their opening bid of £38.5 million, and sources indicated on Tuesday afternoon that Monaco are trying to fight for the player to stay.

They know they are in a difficult position and ideally want around £50 million for Camara if he is to leave, with negotiations ongoing.

The discussions are open at the same time as Chelsea are preparing to sell Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City. That deal will be one of the most signficant of this transfer window, but Chelsea are having to focus on his replacement.

Insiders say there is confidence that Camara would be ideal if they can seal the deal today.

The club are happy with personal terms and a five-year deal for Camara, who has a brilliant tactical understanding that will make Xabi Alonso's side tick.

The Chelsea manager knows exactly what it takes to be a top class midfielder, and he sees Camara as having the vision, intelligence and positional control that can help the club develop into their new playing style.

Chelsea bosses want to satisfy Alonso and show full support to him, so have been exploring a second bid while also remaining very cautious of the nature of deadline day changes to terms and conditions.

As such, their official stance is that they are still working on a Fernandez replacement.