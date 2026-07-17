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Buthelezi: Sekhukhune United sign ex-Orlando Pirates goalkeeper

Melusi Buthelezi will fight for the number one jersey at Sekhukhune United
Melusi Buthelezi will fight for the number one jersey at Sekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune United

Sekhukhune United have completed the signing of free agent goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, the club confirmed on Friday.

Buthelezi left Orlando Pirates at the end of last season and joins the Limpopo club after their first choice gloveman from last season, Renaldo Leaner, joined Kaizer Chiefs.

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Sekhukhune United Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi on a permanent transfer,” the club said in a statement.

“The experienced shot-stopper joins Babina Noko having been part of the team that accomplished trophy-winning campaigns. He brings with him quality, experience and a winning mentality to the squad.

“Melusi is eager to begin this new chapter and is determined to work hard as he looks to rediscover his best form with Sekhukhune United.”

Buthelezi came through the ranks at Jomo Cosmos and made his professional debut in the 2018/19 Motsepe Foundation Championship season. 

He joined TS Galaxy in the 2020/21 campaign and spent three season there, before making the move to Pirates.

He made 22 appearances (20 starts) in his three seasons with The Buccaneers, never quite establishing himself as a first choice. 

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Betway PremiershipSekhukhuneMelusi Nkazimulo ButheleziOrlando Pirates

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