Mjallby advance in Champions League qualifiers after Gibraltar win

Mjallby are through to the third qualifying round in the UEFA Champions League after a goalless draw away at Lincoln Red Imps, rounding off a 3-0 aggregate win on their European debut.

Lincoln Red Imps 0-0 Mjallby (0-3 on aggregate)

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Three goals in the first half at Strandvallen meant Mjallby marked their maiden European fixture with a win, and as it turned out, that was more than enough for them to win the tie and set up a meeting with Slovan Bratislava of Slovakia, or Iberia 1999 of Georgia.

There may have been no goals in Gibraltar, but once again it was the Swedish champions who dominated, with nine shots on goal to Lincoln Red Imps' three. Aki Samuelsen scored the first two in the home leg, and he had the best chance in the first half again, forcing a top save from Nauzet Santana.

Santana was busy throughout the match, keeping out multiple attempts from Jacob Bergstrom before Jeppe Kjaer tested his reflexes with a couple of efforts after the break, but not breaking the deadlock was no issue for Karl Marius Aksum's side, who are safely through.

The Red Imps now drop into qualification for the UEFA Europa League, where they will meet Omonia of Cyprus or Kazakhstan's Kairat Almaty.

Follow all the UCL qualifiers on Flashscore.