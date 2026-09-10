Le Bris lays out Ahoka’s Premier League timeline after 'positive' Sunderland debut

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has expressed his delight with Jules Ahoka’s impressive debut for the Premier League club.

The DR Congo youth international joined the Black Cats after enjoying a breakthrough campaign with Belgian top-flight side Royal Antwerp last season.

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Ahoka made his bow in the club’s 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over Hull City, playing in captain Granit Xhaka’s midfield role.

The 20-year-old delivered a strong performance, recording three shots, including one on target, while completing 55 passes with an 87.7% accuracy rate.

He also registered 77 touches, one successful dribble, seven aerial wins, three tackles, three interceptions and five clearances.

Le Bris was particularly impressed by Ahoka’s physical strength, ability to win ground and aerial duels, and his work rate in covering space.

“Really positive. In this position, it’s not easy because the designated player is captain Granit Xhaka, who has huge experience,” the Frenchman told Flashscore.com when asked about Ahoka’s debut during Thursday’s pre-match press conference ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Arsenal.

“When you come after Granit, you know it is not an easy task and you have to show personality, character and confidence. I think he did that really well.

“I was impressed because, as we discussed with Kevin Danso, even with an experienced player, you do not always know what the outcome will be. With a young player, it is even more uncertain.

“I was really pleased with his character and the confidence he (Ahoka) showed. He also has good physicality, which is important in that position. His ability to head the ball, win ground duels and cover space was really good.”

Jules Ahoka Richard Lee / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Sunderland won’t rush Ahoka's Premier League breakthrough

His performance has raised questions about whether he could now push for more minutes in the Premier League, but Le Bris says the club will not rush his development.

“Step by step. The competition is high, and that is good for our squad. We don’t need to rush the process for a young player,” he continued.

“We had this conversation last year with our wingers. The responsibility is so big in the Premier League, so if we can follow the plan, it is much better.

“We should give him minutes when the situation is right, so he can build confidence and gain the right references.

“Sometimes you can’t avoid it, and you have to rush the process a little bit, but if it is possible, we will do it step by step.”

Le Bris explains Sunderland’s African recruitment

Le Bris has praised the quality of African players and explained why the continent has become an important market for the Premier League club.

Sunderland have a strong African presence in their first-team squad, with around 10 players of African origin currently part of the group.

The 50-year-old believes the talent available across the continent makes African players an attractive option for the Black Cats.

“I think Africa is impressive in terms of the talented players it produces,” added Le Bris.

“In France, I used to work with many African players, so I know the versatility they can bring.

“(Africans) have power, speed and intensity, as well as a great understanding of the game. There are so many good players across Africa, so it is a privilege to have them in our team.”

After drawing 1-1 with Brentford in their last Premier League outing, Sunderland welcome reigning champions Arsenal to the Stadium of Light on Saturday night.

The Black Cats have won their last two Premier League home games, beating fellow London clubs Chelsea and Fulham.

Sunderland are now aiming to win three consecutive league games at the Stadium of Light for the first time since January and February 2012, when they defeated Manchester City, Swansea City and Norwich City.