Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Arsenal superstar Declan Rice names his preferred Ballon d'Or winner

Darren Fletcher clashes with furious Man Utd fan: You're the reason people don't sign!

Chelsea considering January move for Boca Juniors wonderkid

Man United make Lisandro Martinez contract offer with key condition

Most read on Flashscore News

Badminton world rocked by news that former Chinese World No.1 Shi Yu Qi may quit career

From Chris Evert to Elena Rybakina: All 30 women to top the WTA rankings

Michael Carrick praises Benjamin Sesko's performance in Manchester United win over Sabah

'Hurt deeply': Okafor says he will not play for Switzerland under current manager

Michail Antonio: Watford complete signing of experienced forward

Michail Antonio: Watford complete signing of experienced forward
Michail Antonio: Watford complete signing of experienced forwardČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Paul Bonser/Sports Press Photo

Watford have completed the signing of experienced forward Michail Antonio on a free transfer.

The 36-year-old brings extensive Premier League and Championship experience, as well as European football, to Vicarage Road.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Head coach Alessio Dionisi believes Antonio’s experience will complement the Championship’s youngest average starting XI. 

The forward is expected to contribute on the pitch while also offering valuable mentoring and coaching support to Watford’s young squad.

“It’s a good set of boys here,” said Antonio to watfordfc.com. 

“They are focused and ready to show their abilities this season.

“Watford is a big club and hopefully I can come in and bring success and help wherever I can.

“I’ve scored a few goals against Watford! So hopefully I can score some for Watford now when I’m fully up to speed."

Mentions
ChampionshipMichail AntonioWatfordFootball transfers

Related Articles

Done Deal: Sheffield United sign Jordan Ayew on one-year deal

Traore reveals Peixoto conversation behind Wolves move

Wolves sign former Chelsea winger Bertrand Traore