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Traore reveals Peixoto conversation behind Wolves move

Traore reveals Peixoto conversation behind Wolves move
Traore reveals Peixoto conversation behind Wolves moveTorbjorn Tande / DeFodi Images / Profimedia

Bertrand Traore says one conversation with Cesar Peixoto was enough to convince him Wolves was the right club.

The 31-year-old endured an injury-hit campaign at Sunderland, while Wolves were disappointed by their 2025-26 season. 

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Traore is relishing the chance to return to Molineux, this time as a Wolves player after previously visiting with Aston Villa.

“I had a conversation with him before taking any decision, and it was clear in my head that I wanted to get in,” he told the club website.

“He is a straightforward manager, so when I heard about the interest, I tried to take some information about him. 

“After the conversation with him, it just confirmed what I thought about him, that he's a top manager.

“In football, you can say whatever you want but you must put in the work on the pitch, so hopefully I will do the job.”

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Cesar PeixotoBertrand TraoreWolvesAston VillaChampionshipFootball transfers

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