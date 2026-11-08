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Messi set to return to Argentina just months after retirement as fixture is arranged

Messi set to return to Argentina just one month after retirement as fixture is arranged
Messi set to return to Argentina just one month after retirement as fixture is arrangedAndrew J. Clark/ISI Photos / Alamy / Profimedia

Lionel Messi could return to Argentina as Inter Miami plan a preseason friendly against River Plate.

Messi announced in August that he had decided to call time on his international career that has seen him win one World Cup and two Copa America trophies.

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His announcement came as a shock as the 39-year-old hung up his boots after playing in front of 85,000 adoring fans last month as Argentina swept aside Benin 3-0, with Messi grabbing his 126th international goal.

Now, less than a month after calling time on his international career, Messi may be set to return to Argentina as Inter Miami plan to face River Plate in January for a pre-season friendly.

The agreement is reportedly advanced, but neither club has officially announced it as of yet.

A January return would therefore come just over three months after his emotional international farewell, with fans able to welcome him back to the country where it all started.

Argentina's all-time goal scorer and most-capped player will be welcomed like a hero to Buenos Aires, where River Plate are based. Huge crowds should be expected if the fixture is announced, as fans wait for updates over the coming weeks.

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