Lionel Messi breaks another incredible record after winning the MLS Golden Boot once again

Lionel Messi has made MLS history after winning the 2026 MLS Golden Boot for the second consecutive season.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star finished the 2026 season top of the scoring charts with 26 goals, claiming the Golden Boot for the second season running after his 29-goal haul last term.

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No player in MLS history had previously won consecutive Golden Boot awards, and his 26 goals and 17 assists made him the first player in MLS history to register at least 40 goal contributions in consecutive seasons.

The World Cup winner has also won consecutive MLS MVP awards in 2024 and 2025, and is now chasing a third with Miami, who are thriving under his leadership.

Predrag Radosavljević (1997, 2003) was the only previous two-time winner and Messi could become the first to lift the award for a third time.

At 39 years old, the legendary forward is still making history as he thrives across the pond with Inter Miami, who open their play-off campaign against Columbus Crew in a first-round series decided by a best-of-three format.

Inter Miami now begin their bid to retain the MLS Cup, a feat no club has achieved since LA Galaxy in 2011/12, as the side aims to make history once again.