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Messi becomes majority shareholder of Spanish side Eldense

Lionel Messi enters the pitch ahead of an Inter Miami match
Lionel Messi enters the pitch ahead of an Inter Miami matchJoseph Maiorana / Imagn Images

Lionel Messi has completed the ⁠acquisition of Spanish second-tier side CD Eldense pending regulatory ‌approval, the club announced on ‌Thursday.

Messi, 39, has now ‌become the majority owner of ‌a second club in Spain ‌this year, after the purchase of UE Cornella in April.

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The ‌former Argentina and Barcelona ⁠forward, ‌who currently plays for Inter Miami, ​last month agreed a deal to acquire ​all the shares of Eldense held by a Colombian investment ⁠group, ​the previous majority shareholder.

"Club Deportivo Eldense officially announces the acquisition of the club by Leo ‌Messi, marking the start of a new and exciting chapter in the club’s history, which spans more than a hundred years," Eldense, who were established in 1921, wrote on the club's ‌website.

Eldense will hope that the ​deal will give them ‌a lift as they sit 19th in the Segunda Division with four losses in seven matches, fighting to ⁠avoid ⁠relegation.

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