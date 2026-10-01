Messi becomes majority shareholder of Spanish side Eldense

Lionel Messi has completed the ⁠acquisition of Spanish second-tier side CD Eldense pending regulatory ‌approval, the club announced on ‌Thursday.

Messi, 39, has now ‌become the majority owner of ‌a second club in Spain ‌this year, after the purchase of UE Cornella in April.

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The ‌former Argentina and Barcelona ⁠forward, ‌who currently plays for Inter Miami, ​last month agreed a deal to acquire ​all the shares of Eldense held by a Colombian investment ⁠group, ​the previous majority shareholder.

"Club Deportivo Eldense officially announces the acquisition of the club by Leo ‌Messi, marking the start of a new and exciting chapter in the club’s history, which spans more than a hundred years," Eldense, who were established in 1921, wrote on the club's ‌website.

Eldense will hope that the ​deal will give them ‌a lift as they sit 19th in the Segunda Division with four losses in seven matches, fighting to ⁠avoid ⁠relegation.