McKenzie set for MLS return after two years with Toulouse

Toulouse FC have confirmed that United States defender Mark McKenzie will leave the Ligue 1 club on January 1 to return to Philadelphia Union.

The 27-year-old has agreed a contract with his former MLS side until 2030, with an option to extend the deal for another season.

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McKenzie began his professional career with Philadelphia, making 59 appearances after breaking into the first team as a teenager. He moved to Europe with KRC Genk before joining Toulouse in 2024.

The centre-back gradually became an important figure for Les Violets, recording 72 appearances across all competitions, with one goal and three assists.

He has also started Toulouse’s opening five Ligue 1 matches of the 2026-27 campaign.

McKenzie has earned 30 caps for the United States and was part of Mauricio Pochettino’s World Cup squad, starting the 3-2 defeat to Turkey.