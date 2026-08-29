Matai Akinmboni joins Dundee on season-long loan

Bournemouth defender Matai Akinmboni has joined Scottish Premiership side Dundee on a season-long loan for the 2026/27 campaign.

The 19-year-old American centre-back will continue his development at Dens Park, where he is expected to gain valuable first-team experience.

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Akinmboni joined Bournemouth from MLS club DC United in January 2025 after making his senior debut for the Washington outfit aged just 15 years and 328 days.

The United States youth international came through DC United’s academy and became one of MLS’ youngest players.

His move to Dundee offers another opportunity to develop at senior level in Scotland.

He will also reunite with former Bournemouth team-mate Owen Bevan, who joined Dundee permanently this summer, as the club continues its Premiership campaign.