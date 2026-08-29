Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd legend David Beckham reportedly interested in buying iconic French club

Aston Villa medical booked for PSG winger Ibrahim Mbaye

Man Utd make shock enquiry for Aston Villa left back as Carrick replaces Shaw

Aston Villa reportedly make bid for Man Utd star Amad Diallo despite injury blow

Most read on Flashscore News

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Julian Alvarez reportedly rejects Arsenal after conversation with Arteta

Transfer News LIVE: Man City in advanced talks for Gakpo, Liverpool finalise Barcola deal

Matai Akinmboni joins Dundee on season-long loan

Matai Akinmboni joins Dundee on season-long loan
Matai Akinmboni joins Dundee on season-long loanČTK / imago sportfotodienst / David Young

Bournemouth defender Matai Akinmboni has joined Scottish Premiership side Dundee on a season-long loan for the 2026/27 campaign.

The 19-year-old American centre-back will continue his development at Dens Park, where he is expected to gain valuable first-team experience.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Akinmboni joined Bournemouth from MLS club DC United in January 2025 after making his senior debut for the Washington outfit aged just 15 years and 328 days. 

The United States youth international came through DC United’s academy and became one of MLS’ youngest players.

His move to Dundee offers another opportunity to develop at senior level in Scotland. 

He will also reunite with former Bournemouth team-mate Owen Bevan, who joined Dundee permanently this summer, as the club continues its Premiership campaign.

Mentions
Matai AkinmboniDundee UtdBournemouthDC UnitedPremiershipFootball transfers

Related Articles

Alex Scott rues late Everton equaliser in Bournemouth draw

Tarkowski makes Everton admission after dramatic late equaliser

Celtic bounce back from Champions League pain with Falkirk win