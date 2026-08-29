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Tarkowski makes Everton admission after dramatic late equaliser

Tarkowski makes Everton admission after dramatic late equaliser
Tarkowski makes Everton admission after dramatic late equaliserFocus Images / Sipa USA / Profimedia

James Tarkowski believes Everton deserved their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth after his dramatic late equaliser on Saturday.

The Toffees captain capitalised on confusion in the Cherries’ defence following a Jack Harrison corner, firing a low finish into the net to rescue a point.

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His effort cancelled out Alex Scott’s 41st-minute opener, which came after Everton had threatened through Jarrad Branthwaite and Thierno Barry. 

“We were probably the better team in the first half and then we got punished on the counter-attack but we wish we would have taken our chances really,” Tarkowski told Everton website.

“And then they had a couple in the second half and we defended ever so well, last ditch, good blocks.

“I probably felt like it was our turn to punish them after they had punished us in the first half, so probably a fair result, really.

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James TarkowskiEvertonBournemouthPremier League

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