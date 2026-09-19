Martinez's second half brace salvages thrilling draw with Roma for Inter

A Manu Kone brace was cancelled out by two goals from Lautaro Martinez in a second-half comeback by defending champions Inter Milan, whose 100% start to the Serie A season ended alongside Roma in a 2-2 draw.

No side had scored more than Inter’s 13 heading into their fifth match of the campaign, but within six minutes, Roma had levelled that tally with an early opener.

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Having conceded five in their last two games, it was a familiar feeling for Cristian Chivu’s side, who fell behind for the third match in succession when Paulo Dybala’s lofted ball into the box was nodded back by Nahuel Molina, teeing up Kone in space for a close-range finish.

Dybala then fizzed a shot narrowly wide from range as Roma looked to build on their lead. Thankfully for the visiting support, Inter grew into the half and came close when Yann Bisseck’s marauding run into the box ended with the onrushing Mile Svilar snuffing out the chance.

That ushered in a period of Nerazzurri pressure, during which a sliding Martinez couldn’t direct Federico Dimarco’s whipped cross on target, shortly before Curtis Jones’ neat flick found Alessandro Bastoni, who struck the outside of the post from a tight angle.

Those missed chances came back to haunt Inter before the break, as Kone reacted well to turn home a second from inside the six-yard box, with Gianluca Mancini’s involvement in the build-up surviving a VAR check for offside.

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Roma had only conceded one league goal after four and a half matches, but seconds after the restart, Martinez swept in Marcus Thuram’s cutback via his shin to halve the deficit.

A raft of substitutions from both sides somewhat slowed the momentum of the game, with the contest far from settled heading into the final quarter.

Donyell Malen has been in fine form since joining Roma, and the league’s current top scorer almost netted his seventh of the season, denied only by the face of Josep Martinez after swiveling to smash an effort straight at the goalkeeper.

With 11 minutes to go, Inter once again came from two goals down, with Martinez striking again for his brace. The Argentine nearly found the net after some pinball in the area, where Thuram’s initial header was well saved by Svilar, falling kindly for Martinez to head onto the crossbar.

But after the ball was only partially cleared, the forward made no mistake, controlling with his thigh before volleying home emphatically.

That goal set up a grandstand finish, but Thuram could only sidefoot agonisingly wide late on as Inter’s two goal deficit proved a step too far this time around.

After a streak of nine league wins stretching back to last season, a draw here sees Roma fall just short of equalling a club record 11. Nonetheless, the Giallorossi are now unbeaten in 15 league matches at the Stadio Olimpico (W11, D4).

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side remain level on points with the still undefeated Scudetto holders Inter, ahead on goal difference alone at this early stage.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

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