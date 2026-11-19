Marseille are reportedly monitoring Spanish striker Sergio Camello ahead of a potential free transfer next summer, with the forward's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Marca, Camello has attracted interest following an impressive start to the La Liga campaign, scoring seven goals in 11 appearances.

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The Spain international, who has earned two senior caps, is not expected to sign a contract extension, potentially making him available without a transfer fee.

Marseille face competition from several Spanish clubs and Serie A outfit Como 1907 for his signature.

The French club are prioritising affordable signings amid financial restrictions that prevented them from strengthening their squad during the summer transfer window.

Those constraints could also limit Marseille's recruitment activity in January, making Camello an attractive option for their longer-term plans.