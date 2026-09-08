Marin winner earns AEK Athens vital UCL victory over LASK

AEK Athens celebrated their return to the UEFA Champions League (UCL) with a 1-0 victory over LASK at Allwyn Arena, ending their club-record run of six consecutive UCL main draw defeats in the process.

The home side made a fast start as they created their first big chance with only three minutes on the clock when a through ball found Luka Jovic inside the area, with the striker’s snapshot inadvertently saved by the head of goalkeeper Lukas Jungwirth.

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LASK were happy to play on the counter-attack, and their first effort saw Melayro Bogarde’s strike from 25 yards - which was heading for the right corner - saved by Alberto Brignolo.

AEK were appearing in this stage of the UCL for the first time since 2018-19, and the hosts were able to make up for lost time in some style as they took the lead with 21 minutes played.

Razvan Marin’s free-kick from the left of the area flew over the wall and into the top right corner to give the Double-Headed Eagle the lead.

The impressive hosts ought to have doubled their advantage with the final act of the first half when Marin was picked out unmarked from a free-kick; however, his header from close range went into the ground and looped over the bar.

Match momentum Flashscore

LASK knew improvement was needed in the second half, and they could have drawn themselves level less than four minutes after the restart when Sascha Horvath advanced into the area, but his shot was well saved low down by Brignolo.

This looked like being a costly miss for the visitors when Jovic found the net with a header just after the hour mark, but the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR check.

It was a nervy conclusion for the home fans, with their team unable to give themselves some breathing space. The reigning Greek champions did manage to successfully negotiate the closing stages to make a winning return to the UCL, however.

LASK have now lost their last nine away matches in European competition, with the result seeing a Greek side triumph over Austrian opposition for the very first time in European Cup/UCL history, as the Black-Whites’ first top-flight European game in over 60 years ended in disappointment.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Razvan Marin (AEK Athens)

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