Maresca hails ‘unbelievable’ Cherki after Palace masterclass

Enzo Maresca hailed Rayan Cherki's "unbelievable" performance in Manchester City's 4-1 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Friday.

City boss Maresca admitted Cherki was frustrated to be left out of the starting line-up for last weekend's 2-1 win against Bournemouth in their Premier League opener.

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The France midfielder responded to the snub in emphatic style.

He came off the bench to provide a pair of assists against Bournemouth and seized his chance to start at Selhurst Park with a masterful display that underlined his qualities.

The 23-year-old bagged a brace after an own goal from City keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had cancelled out Erling Haaland's opener in rainy south London.

Haaland struck again in the closing stages to cap City's second successive victory under Maresca.

Cherki stats vs Palace Flashscore

Maresca praised the way that Cherki combined his playmaking brilliance with the task of subduing Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

"His performance off the ball was unbelievable. Everyone knows his quality but when he works hard off the ball," Maresca said.

"He was in charge of Wharton, he controlled him. He's helping us and is going to help in the future. We know he's a quality player.

"I think he was very, very good off the ball and was working very hard."

Cherki insisted his impressive display was still far from his top level.

"My performance is so-so. In the first half, we didn't find the space, I played bad," he said.

"I need to show them I want to play, I want to score. Next time I want to give the ball around more."

Match stats Flashscore

Cherki's flamboyant antics on the pitch and volatile personality off it led to reports that Pep Guardiola was unconvinced by the former Lyon star last season.

With Guardiola having left at the end of last term, Cherki hopes to emerge as one of the figureheads of the new era under Mareca.

"I'm very happy for the win. Pep was a big story. We will start another story," he said.

"We want to prove it and we are here for that."

City have made a strong start under Maresca and the former Chelsea boss was pleased with their combative display against Palace.

"Probably the first five or 10 minutes we saw how difficult it was. It's a difficult pitch and tough opponents," he said.

"After 10 minutes we controlled the game on the ball and off the ball and deserved to win. The intensity on the team has been good."

If City are to dethrone champions Arsenal this season, Maresca knows they will need Haaland at his predatory best.

"We know Erling. We know when we make chances it's good for him. We try to create chances for him as much as we can," he said.

"It's important to start the right way with a new manager. Big change. You can see at the end of the game how happy the fans were.

"Happy that we get the three points. There are always things that we can do better."