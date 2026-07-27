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Manchester City defender Layzell completes Everton loan move

Manchester City defender Layzell completes Everton loan move
Manchester City defender Layzell completes Everton loan moveSean Chandler / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Naomi Layzell has completed a season-long loan move to fellow Barclays Women’s Super League side Everton, leaving Manchester City for the 2026/27 campaign.

The versatile defender joined City from Bristol City in the summer of 2024 and has made 19 appearances for the club. 

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She made her debut against Paris FC in the UEFA Women’s Champions League before making a major impact in the competition’s group stage.

Layzell scored and provided an assist in City’s memorable 2-0 victory over Barcelona at the Joie Stadium in October 2024. She opened the scoring from a corner before setting up Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw for the second goal.

However, an injury sustained during the win limited her to 14 appearances that season, while another setback in December 2025 restricted her to just five outings last campaign.

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Super League WomenNaomi LayzellManchester CityEvertonFootball transfers

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