Italian star Donnarumma was attacked with ⁠his ‌girlfriend at home in July ​2023

A man was sentenced ⁠to nine years on Saturday for masterminding a ‌violent robbery when Manchester City ‌goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and ‌his girlfriend were held captive ‌in their Paris home, lawyers ‌said.

Italian star Donnarumma, who was with Paris Saint-Germain at ‌the time, was attacked with ⁠his ‌girlfriend at home in July ​2023.

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Ilyas Kherbouch was convicted on Saturday for complicity ​in armed robbery and unlawful detention, the Paris prosecutor's ⁠office ​and Kherbouch's lawyer, Alfred Reboul, told Reuters.

The sentence was less than the 10 years ‌sought by the prosecutor, and Kherbouch had not yet decided whether to appeal, Reboul said.

Kherbouch was accused of orchestrating the attack on Donnarumma from prison, where he was serving time ‌for other offences, his ​lawyer said.

Donnarumma left PSG ‌a year ago to join Manchester City, after helping the French club win the Champions League for ⁠the first ⁠time.