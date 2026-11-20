Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Abdukodir Khusanov and Matheus Nunes are doubtful for Saturday's Premier League encounter against Fulham.

The Citizens return to action at the Etihad Stadium following the November international break, seeking to end a three-match losing streak.

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Both players sustained injuries during the defeat to Nottingham Forest, alongside Marc Guehi.

“Still from the Forest game, we have Matheus and Khusa are still a doubt for tomorrow,” Maresca told the media.

“They still have some problems. We will see in the next hours.

“(Guehi) didn’t join national team because he had small issue against Forest but it’s not because he needed a break.”