Man City boss Guardiola: Savinho had good impact
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was pleased with Savinho in their Community Shield victory over Manchester United.

City won the title on penalties after scores had finished 1-1 at fulltime.

Guardiola said of summer addition Savinho: “(He had a) good impact. He can play on both sides. On the left, he has incredible quality and can attack the byline.

 

“After that he is really good at the crosses. He will help Erling (Haaland) to score goals. Look at the goal we scored, byline and cross.

“When you have ability to arrive in those positions and make a good cross, but not just inside, he was aggressive.

“With our wingers, I ask them when you have a good feeling, attack the opponent, it doesn’t matter if you dribble or not, you have to do it, it’s your quality.

“It doesn’t matter if you aren’t effective but you have to do it. He did it really well for the 35 minutes he played.”

