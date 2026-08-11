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Maguire says Man Utd must "have new ideas" if they are to challenge for the title

Maguire says Man Utd must "have new ideas" this season: We can continue that momentum...
Maguire says Man Utd must "have new ideas" this season: We can continue that momentum...Caisa Rasmussen / Bildbyran Photo Agency / Profimedia

Harry Maguire has urged his side to carry the momentum at Manchester United under manager Michael Carrick.

17 games: 12 wins, 3 draws, 2 defeats helped Carrick not only drag the Red Devils up the table but also made sure United grabbed a spot in the Champions League after he took over in January. 

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United accumulated more Premier League points than any other club during Carrick’s spell, a remarkable statistic for the former midfielder who knows how to get the best out his side. 

Carrick transformed United into title-level form and if he can build on such success, many pundits have predicted that the club can compete with current champions Arsenal for the Premier League title. 

Maguire, speaking to club media, revealed that the club must continue to pick up the pace whilst also instilling new ideas. 

"If we can continue that momentum, that would be great. We had the most Premier League points since he joined, so that will be our aim this season. 

"But we will have new ideas and new ways of playing. There will be different tactics that the manager wants to see from us. We played well in a lot of games but could have played even better. We understand that as players. 

"We've been working hard on that during pre-season, and I think you are going to see a lot better performances from us this season." 

United have bolstered manager Carrick’s squad at Old Trafford with the signings of Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Karl Darlow this summer.  

Carrick is not ready to stop there however according to reports and as the window remains open the side could well bring in a few more fresh faces, adding to their title challenging side. 

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Premier LeagueHarry MaguireMichael CarrickAndrey SantosYouri TielemansManchester UnitedArsenal

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