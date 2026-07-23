Luka Modric signs new AC Milan deal for 2026/27 season

Luka Modric has renewed with AC Milan until 2027

Luka Modric, the 40-year-old Croatian international midfielder, has extended his contract with AC Milan for another season, meaning he will stay at the club until June of 2027.

Modric completed his debut campaign at AC Milan last season, having arrived from Real Madrid.

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The 40-year-old Croatian midfielder played a total of 37 matches for the Italian club, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

After several weeks of negotiations, he has now agreed to spend another season at the club, now managed by Ruben Amorim.

The midfielder will continue to wear the number 14 shirt for the Milan side.

He'll now enjoy a few days of vacation after taking part in the 2026 World Cup, before joining the squad in time for the training camp in Australia.

The Croatian midfielder joins new signings Goncalo Ramos and Mario Gila as players who have put pen to paper on a contract at the club this summer.