Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Luka Modric signs new AC Milan deal for 2026/27 season

Luka Modric has renewed with AC Milan until 2027
Luka Modric has renewed with AC Milan until 2027AC Milan

Luka Modric, the 40-year-old Croatian international midfielder, has extended his contract with AC Milan for another season, meaning he will stay at the club until June of 2027.

Modric completed his debut campaign at AC Milan last season, having arrived from Real Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 40-year-old Croatian midfielder played a total of 37 matches for the Italian club, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

After several weeks of negotiations, he has now agreed to spend another season at the club, now managed by Ruben Amorim.

The midfielder will continue to wear the number 14 shirt for the Milan side.

He'll now enjoy a few days of vacation after taking part in the 2026 World Cup, before joining the squad in time for the training camp in Australia.

The Croatian midfielder joins new signings Goncalo Ramos and Mario Gila as players who have put pen to paper on a contract at the club this summer.

Mentions
AC MilanLuka ModricSerie A

Related Articles

Luka Modric 'verbally agrees' AC Milan contract extension

Chelsea NOT interested in Rafael Leao as Turkey or Saudi Arabia move looms

Bilic makes Modric his first priority as Croatia boss