Luka Modric ready to chase Messi and Ronaldo records with Croatia

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Croatia captain Luka Modric.
Croatia captain Luka Modric.Profimedia

Croatia captain Luka Modric has reiterated his stance over not wanting to retire from international duty in the near future.

Modric featured in all four of Croatia's UEFA Nations League games in the current international break - with three starts - and he still has Euro 2028 in his sights.

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The 41-year-old is under contract at AC Milan until the end of the 2026/27 season and the Serie A giants are open to a 12-month extension if his form and fitness are maintained.

Modric has now moved onto 206 international caps - just two behind Lionel Messi and 28 off Cristiano Ronaldo - both of whom may have played their last international games - and he's ready to roll again in November.

"I feel good. I still have passion, ambition and strength. As long as I feel this way, I want to keep playing. How long will that be? I don't know. 

"It could be two months, six months, a year... I don't want to say something now and then regret it. I'm going to take it one step at a time, game by game. One month, another month... I have to listen to my body, and then I'll decide calmly. 

"We'll see if this is my last year or if I continue longer, but I feel good."

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