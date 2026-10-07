Luka Modric ready to chase Messi and Ronaldo records with Croatia

Modric featured in all four of Croatia's UEFA Nations League games in the current international break - with three starts - and he still has Euro 2028 in his sights.
The 41-year-old is under contract at AC Milan until the end of the 2026/27 season and the Serie A giants are open to a 12-month extension if his form and fitness are maintained.
Modric has now moved onto 206 international caps - just two behind Lionel Messi and 28 off Cristiano Ronaldo - both of whom may have played their last international games - and he's ready to roll again in November.
"I feel good. I still have passion, ambition and strength. As long as I feel this way, I want to keep playing. How long will that be? I don't know.
"It could be two months, six months, a year... I don't want to say something now and then regret it. I'm going to take it one step at a time, game by game. One month, another month... I have to listen to my body, and then I'll decide calmly.
"We'll see if this is my last year or if I continue longer, but I feel good."