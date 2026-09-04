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Luis Enrique and FIVE players sign new PSG contracts

Contract extensions were announced for Willian Pacho, Fabian Ruiz, Luis Enrique, Joao Neves and Senny Mayulu ahead of PSG's clash with Monaco
Contract extensions were announced for Willian Pacho, Fabian Ruiz, Luis Enrique, Joao Neves and Senny Mayulu ahead of PSG's clash with MonacoANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT / AFP

Head coach Luis Enrique has agreed a three-year contract extension with two-time defending European champions Paris Saint-Germain, the Ligue 1 giants announced Friday.

The Spaniard's previous deal had been due to expire at the end of this season, but he has signed a new deal lasting until 2030.

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The news was announced ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 match against Monaco at the Parc des Princes, with players Joao Neves, Fabian Ruiz, Willian Pacho, Lucas Beraldo and Senny Mayulu all also penning contract extensions.

Luis Enrique, joined by those five Champions League winners, was given a raucous reception from the home fans when the announcement was made.

The former Barcelona and Spain boss was appointed PSG coach ahead of the 2023/24 season, tasked with leading them to a long-awaited maiden European Cup.

He achieved that with a stunning 5-0 final victory over Inter Milan in the 2025 Champions League final, before Paris successfully defended their title by beating Arsenal on penalties in May.

PSG have also won three Ligue 1 titles and two French Cups since Luis Enrique replaced Christophe Galtier at the helm.

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Luis EnriquePSGFabian RuizJoao NevesWillian PachoLucas BeraldoSenny Mayulu

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