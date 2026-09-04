London City Lionesses lay down WSL ambitions with statement Man United win

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London City Lionesses' Danielle Van de Donk celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates
London City Lionesses' Danielle Van de Donk celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Reuters/Matthew Childs

A star-studded London City Lionesses, featuring Alexia Putellas, beat Manchester United 2-1 to make a statement start to their quest to become the first independent club to win the Women's Super League (WSL).

Backed by billionaire American businesswoman Michelle Kang, the London-based Lionesses have spent big to bring in two-time Ballon d'Or winner Putellas as well as ex-England goalkeeper Mary Earps and French winger Kadidiatou Diani alongside a cast of other top female players.

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Only Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have ever won the WSL title, but that is Kang's ambition in just the Lionesses' second season in the top flight.

Last season they finished sixth behind the established top five of City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham.

On the evidence of the opening night, a new force of the women's game could be emerging at a stadium which holds just 6,000 spectators in Bromley, south-west London.

An early own goal from Julia Zigiotti gave the home side the perfect start.

With Putellas pulling the strings the Lionesses dominated but had to wait until eight minutes from time to score a second when Danielle van de Donk brilliantly backheeled into the far corner.

Simi Awujo grabbed a consolation for United with virtually the last kick of the game.

But it did not spoil the first of what could be many nights of celebration for Kang's project to revolutionise women's football.

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WSLLondon City LionessesManchester UnitedAlexia PutellasKang-In LeeArsenalManchester CityKadidiatou DianiMary EarpsJulia Zigiotti OlmeAwujo SimiDanielle van de Donk

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