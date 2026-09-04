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Reigning champions Barcelona face Arsenal in Women's Champions League

Barcelona are the reigning champions of the Women's Champions League
Barcelona are the reigning champions of the Women's Champions LeagueJonathan Nackstrand / AFP

Barcelona will meet Arsenal in the league phase of the Women's Champions League this season after Friday's draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

The reigning champions will host Arsenal, Paris FC and Swiss side Servette, and also face away trips to Bayern Munich, Roma and HB Koge of Denmark.

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Arsenal, who defeated Barcelona in the 2025 final, face a tough draw with a trip to Catalonia as well as a home match against eight-time winners Lyon.

Renee Slegers's charges will also visit Paris FC and Inter Milan, and welcome Benfica and Koge to north London.

Their fellow Women's Super League (WSL) outfit Chelsea face a French double-header at home to Paris Saint-Germain and away to Lyon.

In addition to their two English opponents, Jonatan Giraldez's Lyon will travel to Italy to take on Juventus and play a home tie with Serie A runners-up Inter.

Other notable league phase fixtures include WSL winners Manchester City's trip to Real Madrid and PSG hosting Bayern.

The first matchday will take place on September 22nd and 23rd.

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ArsenalBarcelonaPSGOL LyonnesBayern MunichInterAS RomaKogeServetteChelseaSL BenficaJuventusManchester CityReal MadridUEFA Champions League Women

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