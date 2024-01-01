Liverpool whiz Doak: Slot very similar to Klopp

Liverpool whiz Ben Doak has enjoyed a first preseason under manager Arne Slot.

Doak has recovered from knee surgery midway through last season.

He told liverpoolfc.com: "To be honest, he’s very similar to (Jürgen) Klopp in terms of similar ideas, but the style of play is a little bit different. He is very demanding, he wants everything to be as close to perfect as possible.

"That’s good for us as players because it helps us get better. Even if we don’t like it at times, he’ll tell us what we don’t want to hear.

‌"Obviously I was injured for so long, so coming back at possibly the toughest part of the year physically, I don’t see much better preparation for the new season than that."