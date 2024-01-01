Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Ten Hag says young defender could follow the path of Mainoo
Man Utd medical "booked" for Bayern Munich fullback Mazraoui
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Slot admits mixed emotions after Liverpool thump Man Utd in South Carolina

Liverpool whiz Doak: Slot very similar to Klopp

Liverpool whiz Doak: Slot very similar to Klopp
Liverpool whiz Doak: Slot very similar to Klopp
Liverpool whiz Doak: Slot very similar to KloppProfimedia
Liverpool whiz Ben Doak has enjoyed a first preseason under manager Arne Slot.

Doak has recovered from knee surgery midway through last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told liverpoolfc.com: "To be honest, he’s very similar to (Jürgen) Klopp in terms of similar ideas, but the style of play is a little bit different. He is very demanding, he wants everything to be as close to perfect as possible.

"That’s good for us as players because it helps us get better. Even if we don’t like it at times, he’ll tell us what we don’t want to hear.

‌"Obviously I was injured for so long, so coming back at possibly the toughest part of the year physically, I don’t see much better preparation for the new season than that."

Mentions
Doak BenKlopp JurgenLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool chief Hogan: Klopp announcement allowed us to build new management team
Jones says Klopp "stuck there the whole time" despite calls for him to leave Liverpool
Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp: A return to coaching...?