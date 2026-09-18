Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has fired back a recent criticism of Florian Wirtz, insisting he's “very happy” with the struggling playmaker.

Wirtz, 23, joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025 for a reported £116 million, but has failed to live up to the price tag.

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The Germany international has just one goal contribution so far this season, an assist in Liverpool’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Nottingham Forest.

He’s come in for some major criticism from pundits and fans alike, but Iraola isn’t having any of it.

Speaking ahead of their game against Bournemouth on Sunday (September 20), Iraola said: “He should be judged like everybody else, whether he plays well or doesn’t play well.

“Mostly I always say how does the team play when you are on the pitch? I am very happy with Florian, I rate him very highly, he understands what we need from him.

“He is trying to help in every aspect of the game.

“Obviously we want him to have assists and goals also, but he is helping us in a lot of different areas.”