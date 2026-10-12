Liverpool eye Barca star to solve midfield issue as contract talks slow down

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is targeting a new midfielder at the start of 2027.

The new man in charge at Anfield endured a mixed summer transfer window, as Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz landed, and Jeremy Jacquet completed a permanent move from Rennes.

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Iraola wanted to bring in a new player to bolster his engine room, with fans consistently raising concerns over the lack of a specialist No.6, with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister rotating in the role under Iraola and former boss Arne Slot.

As per reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Liverpool are now exploring a possible move for Barcelona star Marc Bernal, who is yet to sign a new contract in Catalonia.

The Catalan native was reportedly on the verge of extending his contract until 2031 after an update from sporting director Deco.

Barca are still confident over convincing him to stay, which would increase his exit clause up to £500M, and Liverpool could be quoted in the region of £80M for the 19-year-old.