Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Van Dijk breaks silence on Man City's financial scandal

Carragher slams Kavanagh after Liverpool's defeat to Man City

Real Madrid weigh Endrick's future amid January exit talk

Carrick urges Man Utd to raise standards after Spurs stalemate

Most read on Flashscore News

Third seed Shelton dumped out of Shanghai Masters by Gea as Zverev marches on

'One of my dreams': Zheng downs Andreeva to win China Open and first title in two years

Football Tracker: Marseille snap losing streak, Juventus and Valencia earn draws away

Tennis Tracker: Zheng clinches maiden WTA 1000 title in Beijing, Zverev through in Shanghai

Liverpool eye Barca star to solve midfield issue as contract talks slow down

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.
Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.Profimedia

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is targeting a new midfielder at the start of 2027.

The new man in charge at Anfield endured a mixed summer transfer window, as Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz landed, and Jeremy Jacquet completed a permanent move from Rennes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Iraola wanted to bring in a new player to bolster his engine room, with fans consistently raising concerns over the lack of a specialist No.6, with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister rotating in the role under Iraola and former boss Arne Slot.

As per reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Liverpool are now exploring a possible move for Barcelona star Marc Bernal, who is yet to sign a new contract in Catalonia.

The Catalan native was reportedly on the verge of extending his contract until 2031 after an update from sporting director Deco.

Barca are still confident over convincing him to stay, which would increase his exit clause up to £500M, and Liverpool could be quoted in the region of £80M for the 19-year-old.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Andoni IraolaLiverpoolBarcelonaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Why Bournemouth must hold on to Truffert as Man Utd and Liverpool interest grows

Liverpool eye Bournemouth star to rival Milos Kerkez

Liverpool youngster returns from loan after just three appearances as he is ruled out