Liverpool boss Slot holds pep talks with Nunez

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has held crunch talks with Darwin Nunez.

The €100m striker has been unsettled for much of the year, with a section of the Liverpool support barracking him last season.

However, the Mirror says Núñez is expected to stay at Liverpool over next season.

The Uruguay international has held talks with Slot - where Núñez was informed that he has an important role at Liverpool.

The Dutchman wants Núñez to be the team's lead striker going forward. The Uruguayan's contract with the English club runs until the summer of 2028.

