Liverpool boss Slot ban and red card explained as Prem release statement

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been banned for two matches after his dismissal last night at Everton.

Slot was shown a red card after the final whistle of Wednesday's 2-2 draw at Goodison Park.

The Premier League announced this morning: "Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was dismissed at the end of the Merseyside derby for using offensive, insulting, or abusive language."

Slot will serve a touchline ban for Liverpool's next two fixtures against Wolves on Sunday and Aston Villa next Wednesday.

The suspension will include:

- Slot will not be able to communicate directly with his staff or players during the next two matches. He can, however, communicate with his staff via phone or a 'runner'.

- Slot will be banned from the touchline at any point, meaning he cannot oversee the pre-match warm-up.

- Slot can deliver a pre-match, half-time and post-match team talk to his players from inside the dressing room.