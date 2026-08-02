Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Lionel Messi returns to MLS action as Inter Miami draw against Muller's Whitecaps

Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami return.
Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami return.RICH STORRY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Lionel Messi returned to Major League Soccer action after World Cup duty on Saturday, coming on in the second half as his Inter Miami side drew 2-2 with Columbus Crew.

Two weeks after Argentina's loss to Spain in the World Cup final, Messi was back on the pitch, entering in the 53rd minute to the delight of fans at Miami's Nu Stadium.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Messi could not mark his return with a goal, twice shooting wide.

Uruguayan Luis Suarez scored his seventh goal in his last four games to put Miami 1-0 up in the 16th minute.

Miami's former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro scored an own goal in the 34th minute which drew Columbus level at 1-1.

Suarez provided the assist for Noah Allen to head Miami into a 2-1 half-time lead.

But midfielder Brais Mendez, making his Columbus debut after arriving from Real Sociedad in Spain, curled in a second equalizer from an 84th-minute free-kick.

The result ended Miami's six-match winning streak and kept them in second place in the Eastern Conference behind Nashville, who drew 2-2 at DC United.

Los Angeles FC and Vancouver Whitecaps remain level at the top of the Western Conference after they drew 1-1 at Vancouver's BC Place.

Son Heung-min extended his scoring streak since the MLS resumed after the World Cup to four goals in four matches as he put Los Angeles ahead in the 37th minute.

But Vancouver's German star Thomas Muller converted a 76th-minute penalty.

The former Tottenham star Son, who had shouldered much of the blame for South Korea's failure to make it to the knockout rounds of the World Cup, also earned MVP honors in the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday.

Mentions
MLSInter MiamiLionel MessiColumbus CrewLuis SuarezVancouver WhitecapsLos Angeles FCDC UnitedNashville SC

Related Articles

Casemiro praises Lionel Messi after Inter Miami move: The God of football himself...

Casemiro still chasing success after completing move to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi returns to Inter Miami training after World Cup break