Lewis Hall signs news contract despite Man Utd interest: It's a really proud moment!

Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall has penned a new long term deal with the club.

Newcastle have made a solid, unbeaten start to the campaign under new manager Matthias Jaissle who has five points from a win and two draws, putting them 6th in the Premier League table.

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Hall, who has been linked with Manchester United for several months, has been key to success for the Magpies who are now looking like European contenders under the German coach.

Despite the Red Devils searching for a future replacement for Luke Shaw and the side being interested in Hall, the England star penned a new long-term deal with Newcastle as he confirmed his commitment to the side.

“I'm absolutely delighted. It's a really proud moment. It's an absolute pleasure to play for this club and to represent the supporters. I know how much it means to them.

“The fanbase and the support we get here, whether it's at St. James’ Park or away, it's the best in the league in my opinion. To be able to bring joy to their faces, it's a big thing for me.

“I obviously have a family connection with the club, which is incredibly important to us all. One of the main reasons I play is to make my family proud, and I know how much it means to them to watch me playing for Newcastle United.

“It's a really good place to be. It's really pleasing with how we've started the season, especially with the new Gaffer and coaching staff coming in, and I think we can go on to achieve really big things.”

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs states the deal is for 5 years, keeping Hall at the side until 2031 which wards off United for the foreseeable future.