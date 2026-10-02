Lewandowski scores hat-trick as Poland put six past Romania

Poland picked up their first win in eight UEFA Nations League matches with a convincing 6-0 victory, which included a Robert Lewandowski hat-trick over 10-man Romania in Warsaw.

After relegation from League A during the last Nations League campaign, Poland hadn’t lived up to their billing as favourites for promotion, failing to win either of their opening two games in Group B4. And while the visit of rock-bottom Romania gave them the opportunity to get back in contention, they were second best in the opening stages here.

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Razvan Marin had the game’s first real chance inside the opening 10 minutes from a corner, forcing Marcin Bulka into a strong save with his feet, before the home goalkeeper needed to be alert to thwart Daniel Birligea’s volley.

That intervention proved to be a pivotal moment in the encounter, as the visitors found themselves a man and a goal down just minutes later. A long ball forward found Lewandowski and, while Radu Dragusin’s challenge in the area was soft, it was enough to convince referee Urs Schnyder to point to the spot and send the defender off. Lewandowski was clinical from the spot, sending Otto Hindrich the wrong way for his 90th international goal.

The opener came midway through the first half, and Poland remained on top until the break. In fact, only a stunning save from Hindrich, tipping Przemyslaw Frankowski’s long-range effort onto the post, as well as a poor squared pass from Karol Swiderski when Lewandowski had the goal at his mercy, meant Poland’s lead was not larger at the interval.

However, the Romanian shot-stopper’s exploits were only delaying the inevitable as Poland sailed into a three-goal lead within five minutes of the restart.

Nicola Zalewski is one of the best-placed to take over from Lewandowski as the nation’s talisman, and it was his trickery and low pass that allowed Poland’s record appearance-maker and goalscorer to double his and his side’s tally from close range. Almost immediately, the Eagles had the ball in the back of the net once more, although they had Virgil Ghita to thank on this occasion as he turned Frankowski’s cross into his own net.

Poland continued to set the tempo and hit the woodwork for a second time courtesy of Sebastian Szymanski’s curled attempt.

Soon after, Piotr Zielinski produced a delicate, volleyed finish, capitalising on another Romania gift as Marin headed the ball straight into his path.

And there was no reprieve for the Tricolorii, with them falling further behind when Jan Bednarek headed Szymanski’s corner beyond Hindrich and into the bottom corner.

The closing stages seemed to be all about Lewandowski, who hammered home his third from inside the area.

That was the final act of a fantastic evening for Poland as they picked up their first win of this Nations League campaign to put themselves back in contention for promotion. Romania, meanwhile, have now lost all three of their outings in this season’s competition, as well as five of their seven games throughout 2026.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Robert Lewandowski (Poland)

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